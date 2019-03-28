How to use Twitter’s automatic and black dark modes on iPhone

A true black dark mode has arrived for Twitter on iOS along with a new automatic dark mode setting. Read along for how to use these dark themes in addition to the blue/gray dark mode.

Since 2016, the official Twitter app for iOS has used a blueish/gray theme for its Night mode. Now the feature has been renamed to Dark mode with a new theme option. You can choose between the original blue/gray theme now known as “Dim” as well as “Lights out,” a true black dark mode.

Note: if you’re not seeing the update yet, try force closing the Twitter app and reopening it.

How to use Twitter’s black, blue, and auto dark modes on iPhone

Open Twitter for iOS Tap your profile picture in the top left corner Choose Settings and privacy then Display and sound Tap the toggle next to Dark mode and choose Dim or Lights out

Here’s how these steps look:

Now you should see the new Dark mode settings. If not, try force closing the app and reopening it. If you still don’t have it, it hasn’t rolled out to your device yet.

