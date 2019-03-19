Does your MacBook battery not seem to last near as long as it used to? Read on for how to check the battery health on your MacBook.

Most MacBooks have batteries that are rated for 1000 charge cycles. Like a set of car tires, batteries wear out over time and need to be replaced. Below we’ll look at two ways to check the battery health of your MacBook.

How to check the battery health on your MacBook

Quick check

While holding down he option key, click the battery icon in your status bar (top right corner) You battery health will appear at the top as either: Normal, Replace Soon, Replace Now, or Service Battery

More MacBook battery details

Click the  in top left corner of your MacBook Click About This Mac, then System Report… On the left hand side, click Power You’ll find more specifics about your battery at the top of the window

In addition to finding your battery condition status and more, you’ll see its cycle count, which can give you more specifics as to how much more life you may get out of it.

Check out Apple’s support page here for more MacBook battery questions.

