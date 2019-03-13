Need to save a screenshot or another image as a PDF? Read on for how to convert images to PDFs on Mac.

PDF is a universally used format and sometimes you may need to take something like a screenshot or various images in JPG, PNG, TIFF, or other formats and convert them to the portable document format. Here’s how to easily save images as PDFs for free on any Mac.

How to convert images to PDFs on Mac

Open the image you’d like to convert with the Preview app on your Mac In the top left corner, click File → Export as PDF… Choose a file name or use the default, pick a save to location, click Save

Here’s how the process looks:

After clicking Export as PDF… you can either keep the default file name or create a new one. You’ll also have the option to select where you’d like to save the new PDF format of your image (just below Save As: and Tags:).

Click Save when you’re all set. If your new PDF is in the wrong orientation, open it with Preview and use the keyboard shortcut “command + R” to rotate it.

