Do you currently have a Pages document but need it to be in the .docx format? Follow along for how to convert a Pages doc to a Microsoft Word doc on Mac.

While Apple’s Pages word processing application is becoming more commonly used, there are times when you might need to convert a Pages doc to a Microsoft Word doc. Luckily Apple has built in a quick and easy way to export Pages documents to other formats.

How to convert Pages doc to Microsoft Word doc on Mac

Open the Pages doc you’d like to convert Click File in the top left corner Select Export To → Word… Click Next… in the bottom right corner Create a name for your exported doc, and where to save it, click Export

Here’s how the process looks:

You can click Advanced options if for some reason you need to create a .doc file instead of the modern .docx format. Click Next as shown below.

Choose a name for the file you’re exporting and where you’d like to save it.

You’re all done!

