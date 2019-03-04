How to prevent your iPhone from vibrating when it’s on mute

- Mar. 4th 2019 12:01 am PT

Muting your iPhone by using its physical mute switch is an easy way to silence it when it’s in your pocket. However, you’ll still hear the vibration if your iPhone is on the table, for example. Follow along to learn how to prevent your iPhone from vibrating when it’s on mute.

How to prevent your iPhone from vibrating when it’s on mute

  1. Fire up the Settings app and head to Sounds & Haptics.
  2. At the top, you can toggle off Vibrate on Silent.

You can optionally toggle off Vibrate on Ring if you’d like to disable vibrate entirely when getting a call. Note that this will only apply for incoming phone calls from the Phone app. You’ll need to disable vibration for other applications such as voicemail and messages separately.

Depending on your Apple Watch settings, you may need to tweak these settings in the Apple Watch app.

