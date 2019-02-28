Want to upgrade your Mac’s software, but aren’t sure about what operating system it will work with? Read on for how to check your Mac’s software compatibility.
Whether you have been putting off upgrading your Mac’s software or maybe just got a used Mac, it’s easy to figure out what the latest version of macOS your Mac can run.
How to check your Mac’s software compatibility
- Head to Apple’s support page for the macOS Mojave compatibility details
- If your machine can’t run Mojave, check compatibility for High Sierra
- If it’s too old to run High Sierra, try Sierra
- If no luck there, give El Capitan a try for Macs a decade old or more
