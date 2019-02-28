How to check your Mac’s software compatibility

- Feb. 28th 2019 12:00 am PT

0

Want to upgrade your Mac’s software, but aren’t sure about what operating system it will work with? Read on for how to check your Mac’s software compatibility.

Whether you have been putting off upgrading your Mac’s software or maybe just got a used Mac, it’s easy to figure out what the latest version of macOS your Mac can run.

How to check your Mac’s software compatibility

  1. Head to Apple’s support page for the macOS Mojave compatibility details
  2. If your machine can’t run Mojave, check compatibility for High Sierra
  3. If it’s too old to run High Sierra, try Sierra
  4. If no luck there, give El Capitan a try for Macs a decade old or more

check Mac software compatibility

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

Mac

Mac

Apple’s Mac lineup consists of MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Pro, and Mac Mini. The Mac runs macOS for its operating system.
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your Mac and iOS devices.
macOS

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

EarBuddyz

EarBuddyz

Awesome AirPods and EarPods covers that create a snug fit!
Anker 30W USB-C Power Adapter

Anker 30W USB-C Power Adapter

Solid fast charger for iPhone and iPad. Works for MacBooks too.