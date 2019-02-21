How to check what carriers and countries work with your iPhone

- Feb. 21st 2019 12:00 am PT

Are you getting ready to travel or move to another country? Or maybe just want to know what other carriers you can use? Read on for how to check what carriers and countries work with your iPhone.

Each iPhone model that Apple makes has multiple variants with different cellular radios. If you’re planning on using your iPhone with a new carrier in a different country from where you bought it, it’s good to check compatibility first.

You’ll also want to make sure that your iPhone is unlocked before making a switch like this. You can contact your current carrier as well as Apple support to ask about your locked/unlocked status.

How to check what carriers and countries work with your iPhone

  1. Check your iPhone model
  2. Head to Settings → General → About → and tap on Model
  3. For more recent iPhones, use that model number to check your country and carrier compatibility at Apple’s support document (note: there are multiple models for the same iPhone)
  4. For older iPhones, check out these spec sheets: iPhone XiPhone 6s, iPhone 6, iPhone SE
  5. Search the carrier’s website you’re thinking about using for compatibility details for your specific iPhone (most carriers have this, even regional ones) or call customer support

Here’s an example of Apple’s support page that breaks down LTE bands and carrier compatibility by country:

iPhone country carrier compatibility list

Keep scrolling to see other countries:

iPhone country carrier compatibility list 2

