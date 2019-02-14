Apple’s ecosystem means using services such as iCloud to seamlessly sync important information from one device to another. Follow along to learn how to merge or import your contacts with iCloud.

How to merge Contacts with iCloud

On iPhone and iPad:

Go to Settings and tap your avatar at the top. Tap iCloud. Toggle the Contacts option to On. If asked, tap Yes to merging your contacts.

On a Mac:

Open System Preferences and click iCloud. Click the checkbox next to the Contacts option. If asked, click Yes to merge your contacts.

Now, if you get a new device such as a new iPhone or Mac, you can just log back into your iCloud account and all of your contacts will remain in tact. And any changes to a contact you make on one device will sync to all of your other iCloud-enabled devices.

All of your contacts stored on your iPhone locally, or through other services such as your Google or Yahoo account, will now be synced through iCloud.

Note that enabling iCloud contact sync on your iPhone will retroactively enable it on your paired Apple Watch. At this point in time, there’s no way to disable contacts sync between your iPhone and its paired Apple Watch.

iCloud contacts can also be viewed on iCloud.com on the web.

