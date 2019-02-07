Thinking of upgrading your Apple Watch or just curious what it’s worth? Read on for how to check your Apple Watch trade-in value and make sure you get the best price possible.

There are a variety of ways to trade-in your current Apple Watch for credit towards a new one. You’ll often get more value if you upgrade to a new Apple Watch or opt for a gift card. However, some programs will offer cash.

Here are some great options to make sure you’re getting the most for your Apple Watch trade-in.

How to check your Apple Watch trade-in value

Head to Apple’s GiveBack webpage Scroll down, select Watch and enter your Apple Watch details Also get a quote from our partner MyPhones Unlimited Another good option is eBay

Here’s how the process looks with Apple:

Note: trade-ins through Apple are only good for a gift card, but you can hold on to it and use it anytime in the future if you don’t want to spend it immediately.

Enter your Apple Watch serial number and answer a few questions about your wearable:

Keep going until you see your Apple Watch trade-in value.

