How to create a multi-room AirPlay 2 experience on iPhone and iPad

With iOS 11.4, Apple introduced AirPlay 2 which allows users to create a multi-room experience with AirPlay 2-enabled speakers and devices. Follow along to learn how to create a multi-room AirPlay 2 experience on your iPhone or iPad.
- On an iPad running iOS 12 or above, or an iPhone X or newer, swipe down from the top right of the screen. Otherwise, swipe up from the bottom of the screen.
- Tap and hold on the Now Playing card to get expanded options. Tap on the AirPlay icon and tap on the circle next to each of the AirPlay targets you’d like to share audio with.
- Tap the Play/Pause icon to return to the main Now Playing card and tap the play button to start playing audio.
During AirPlay 2 playback, feel free to remove any speakers from the list as AirPlay works on the fly and will not disrupt any other speakers currently playing audio via AirPlay 2.
