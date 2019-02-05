Time Machine is a great tool that automagically backs up your Mac every hour (when plugged into power). What some users may not know is you can use Time Machine to restore specific files to your Mac. Follow along to learn how to restore specific files/folders with Time Machine on your Mac…

How to restore specific files/folders with Time Machine on Mac

Open Finder and visit the folder you’re looking for. In your Mac’s menubar locate the Time Machine icon and tap Enter Time Machine. Give it a few seconds and with the scroll mechanism on the side, select a date and time you’d like to revert to. Select the files or folders you’d like to revert and tap Restore. Depending on how large your files/folders are, this may take some time to restore your data.

