Looking into upgrading your iPad or just want to know what your current tablet is worth? Read on for how to check your iPad trade-in value and make sure you get the best price possible.

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner

There are a variety of ways to trade-in your current iPad for a credit towards a new one. Most trade-in programs do require a new purchase. However, some may not, but you may not get quite as much as the trade-in options if you’re picking up a new iPad.

Here are some great options to make sure you’re getting the most for your iPad trade-in.

How to check your iPad trade-in value

Head to Apple’s GiveBack webpage Scroll down, select Tablet and enter your iPad details Once you have a quote, you can trade-in online via mail, or head to an Apple Store Also get a quote from our partner MyPhones Unlimited Other good options include Gazelle, your carrier, and eBay

Here’s how the process looks with Apple:

After selecting Tablet, enter your iPad’s serial number and answer a few questions.

Trade-ins through Apple are only good for a gift card, but you can hold on to it and use it anytime in the future if you don’t want to spend it immediately.

The same trade-in values are applicable at Apple Stores if you’d like to do it in person.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles: