Looking into upgrading your iPad or just want to know what your current tablet is worth? Read on for how to check your iPad trade-in value and make sure you get the best price possible.
Whoosh! Screen Cleaner
Here are some great options to make sure you’re getting the most for your iPad trade-in.
How to check your iPad trade-in value
- Head to Apple’s GiveBack webpage
- Scroll down, select Tablet and enter your iPad details
- Once you have a quote, you can trade-in online via mail, or head to an Apple Store
- Also get a quote from our partner MyPhones Unlimited
- Other good options include Gazelle, your carrier, and eBay
Here’s how the process looks with Apple:
After selecting Tablet, enter your iPad’s serial number and answer a few questions.
Trade-ins through Apple are only good for a gift card, but you can hold on to it and use it anytime in the future if you don’t want to spend it immediately.
The same trade-in values are applicable at Apple Stores if you’d like to do it in person.
For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:
- How to create a multi-room AirPlay 2 experience on iPhone and iPad
- How to check your iPhone trade-in value
- How to use dark mode with Apple Books on iPhone and iPad
- How to add HomeKit support to your webOS TV with HomeBridge and iOS 12.2
- How to permanently delete your WhatsApp account
- How to deactivate or delete your Facebook account or change privacy settings on iPhone
- How to delete or temporarily disable your Instagram account
- How to delete lists in Reminders on iPhone and iPad
- How to adjust brightness on Apple Watch