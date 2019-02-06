We recently reported that Flickr will be delaying its photo deletion for free users until March, giving users more time to download their Flickr photos, albums, and videos.

Follow along to learn how to download your Flickr albums…

How to download Flickr photos, albums, and videos

However over You, and select Albums. Tap on an album to open it. Tap the Download button. Tap Create zip file.

At this point, it may take some time as Flickr will start gathering all the information it needs on its end. From there, Flickr will email you a download link to download your Flickr albums.

You can also optionally download everything that’s on your Flickr account, including videos. To do that:

Go into your account settings. Tap on Your Flickr Data. Tap on Request My Flickr Data.

The same will happen here. Within an unspecified time, Flickr will eventually email you a download link to download all photos and videos store in your Flickr account. According to the company, the process can take anywhere between several hours to about a week.

