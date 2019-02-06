Want to upgrade your Mac or just want to know what your current machine is worth? Read on for how to check your Mac trade-in value at multiple places to be certain you get the best price possible.

There are a variety of ways to trade-in your current Mac for a credit towards a new one or just for cash. A lot trade-in programs do require a new purchase or offer a gift card. However, some don’t, but it’s worth getting multiple quotes to make sure you get a good deal.

Here are several ways to make sure you’re getting the most value for your Mac trade-in.

How to check your Mac trade-in value

Head to Apple’s GiveBack webpage Scroll down, select Computer and enter your Mac details to see your value Also get a quote from our partner MyPhones Unlimited Other good options include Gazelle and eBay

Here’s how the process looks with Apple:

After selecting Computer, enter your Mac’s serial number and answer a few questions.

Trade-ins through Apple are only good for a gift card, but you can hold on to it and use it anytime in the future if you don’t want to spend it immediately.

