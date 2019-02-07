How to unpair Bluetooth devices on iPhone and iPad

As more smartphones start to lose the headphone jack, and users begin to rely on Bluetooth for not only headphones, but other devices, knowing how to unpair or remove Bluetooth devices will become increasingly important. Follow along to learn how to unpair Bluetooth devices on iPhone and iPad.

  1. Go into Settings > Bluetooth.
  2. Find the device you’d like to remove and tap the (i) icon next to it.
  3. Tap Forget This Device.
  4. Confirm you’d like to remove this device from your iPhone or iPad.

And that’s all there is to it! Removing a device ensures that it doesn’t pair back to your iPhone or iPad. If you have a W1-enabled device, such as AirPods, unpairing your device will unpair it from all other devices connected via your iCloud account.

