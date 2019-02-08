How much individual, family, and student Apple Music plans cost and how to pay less

- Feb. 8th 2019 12:00 am PT

Considering changing your streaming music service or signing up for the first time? Follow along as we break down how much Apple Music costs along with details about the family plan, student discount, carrier deals, and how to pay less for the service.

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner

Apple Music is the company’s streaming music service that offers users access to 50 millions songs. The service allows users to download albums and tracks to devices for offline playback on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and more.

Apple Music is especially worth considering for those tied into the Apple ecosystem with great Siri support, the option to follow what friends are listening to, a seamless HomePod experience, and more.

In addition to the various plan costs below, we’ll look at a couple of ways to pay less than the sticker price for Apple Music.

How much does Apple Music cost?

Here’s a breakdown of the features included with each plan:

Apple Music cost plan details

How to pay less for Apple Music

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

