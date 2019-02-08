How much individual, family, and student Apple Music plans cost and how to pay less

Considering changing your streaming music service or signing up for the first time? Follow along as we break down how much Apple Music costs along with details about the family plan, student discount, carrier deals, and how to pay less for the service.

Apple Music is the company’s streaming music service that offers users access to 50 millions songs. The service allows users to download albums and tracks to devices for offline playback on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and more.

Apple Music is especially worth considering for those tied into the Apple ecosystem with great Siri support, the option to follow what friends are listening to, a seamless HomePod experience, and more.

In addition to the various plan costs below, we’ll look at a couple of ways to pay less than the sticker price for Apple Music.

How much does Apple Music cost?

$9.99/month or $99/year for individuals

$14.99/month for families (up to 6 users)

$4.99/month for college students

Some unlimited plans with Verizon include Apple Music at no cost

Here’s a breakdown of the features included with each plan:

How to pay less for Apple Music

Keep an eye on 9to5Toys to pick up a 15%-20% discounted iTunes gift card

Stack the gift card savings with the cheaper yearly price of Apple Music to save an extra $20 with individual plans ($99/year vs. $120/year)

For family and student plans, you can still use discounted gift cards to pay for Apple Music

