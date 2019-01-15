Verizon adding full Apple Music as free perk to some Unlimited phone plans

We have exclusively learned that Verizon is adding Apple Music to two of its ‘unlimited’ cell phone plans, effectively offering the $9.99 subscription for no additional cost. This is not merely a free trial offer but an added service on an ongoing basis.

The perk will be added to existing and new Verizon customers on the Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited plans. The cheaper ‘Go Unlimited’ plans will continue to offer an Apple Music six month trial.

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

The bonus Apple Music should be launched in the next couple of days, according to the information that we received. Verizon is yet to make the announcement publicly, but the information comes from a source that has proved reliable in the past.

Apple Music for both iPhone and Android

Verizon affirms that the included Apple Music plan will be usable by iOS and Android customers, as Apple Music has apps for both platforms. Up to now, Verizon phone plans have only ever included free trials of Apple Music, that expired after six months.

What’s the catch? There appears not to be one. The marketing documentation we saw indicated that prices will not change; Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited costs $50 and $60 per month, before taxes and fees.

Of course, it is possible that Verizon ups prices down the line and uses Apple Music as a bait-and-switch maneuver; we’ll have to wait and see on that. (Presumably, the T&C’s also mean that Verizon can decide to stop including Apple Music in your plan at any time in the future.)

The move would be similar to T-Mobile’s free Netflix offering. The carrier subsidizes the price of basic Netflix for its customers and offers higher tiers for a discounted rate.

If you are already on the Verizon Beyond Unlimited or Above Unlimited plans, you will soon be able to use the fully unlocked Apple Music for no additional cost. The bonus will obviously be available to new customers too, as well as customers holding on to a grandfathered unlimited plan.

Verizon customers should look for this Apple Music bonus starting this Thursday, January 17.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: