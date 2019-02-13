How to disable Smart HDR on iPhone

- Feb. 13th 2019 12:01 am PT

Smart HDR is available on iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. The feature uses AI and other computational photography techniques to get the best photo. Typically, this is a great feature that should stay enabled the majority of the time. Follow along to learn how to disable Smart HDR on your iPhone.

  1. Open Settings > Camera.
  2. Toggle Smart HDR off.

Unfortunately, there’s no way to enable standard HDR on the newer iPhones.

For all other iPhones, you can disable Auto HDR:

  1. Settings > Camera.
  2. Toggle Auto HDR off.

