Smart HDR is available on iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. The feature uses AI and other computational photography techniques to get the best photo. Typically, this is a great feature that should stay enabled the majority of the time. Follow along to learn how to disable Smart HDR on your iPhone.

How to disable Smart HDR on iPhone

Open Settings > Camera. Toggle Smart HDR off.

Unfortunately, there’s no way to enable standard HDR on the newer iPhones.

For all other iPhones, you can disable Auto HDR:

Settings > Camera. Toggle Auto HDR off.

