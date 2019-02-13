Smart HDR is available on iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. The feature uses AI and other computational photography techniques to get the best photo. Typically, this is a great feature that should stay enabled the majority of the time. Follow along to learn how to disable Smart HDR on your iPhone.
How to disable Smart HDR on iPhone
- Open Settings > Camera.
- Toggle Smart HDR off.
Unfortunately, there’s no way to enable standard HDR on the newer iPhones.
For all other iPhones, you can disable Auto HDR:
- Settings > Camera.
- Toggle Auto HDR off.
For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:
- How to AirDrop from iPhone to Mac
- Where does iTunes store backups?
- How to access iCloud on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and the web
- How to cancel your Apple Music subscription
- How much individual, family, and student Apple Music plans cost and how to pay less
- How to unpair Bluetooth devices on iPhone and iPad
- How to check your Apple Watch trade-in value
- How to download Flickr photos, albums, and videos
- How to check your Mac trade-in value
- How to restore specific files/folders with Time Machine on Mac
- How to check your iPad trade-in value
Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: