Do you have multiple email accounts on your iPhone but use one more than the rest? Read on for how to change the default email account on iPhone.

Changing the default email account on your iPhone makes your workflow more efficient as it will be the account that pops up when you compose a new email. It’s also the email account that’s used when sharing content with others from Safari, Apple’s other first-party apps, and third-party apps.

How to change the default email account on iPhone

Open Settings Swipe down and tap Mail Swipe to the bottom and tap Default Account Tap the account you’d like to use

Here’s how these steps look:

