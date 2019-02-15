Do you keep hearing about iOS devices, but you’re not exactly sure what that means? Follow along as we break down what iOS devices are as well as a bit more background on iOS.

iOS devices are Apple’s mobile devices that run iOS software. These devices range from smartphones to tablets.

What are iOS devices?

iOS devices are Apple devices that run iOS

iOS devices include: iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

Read on for more background on iOS

If you’re curious about what iOS means:

Both iPhone and iPod touch ran iPhone OS for 3 years until 2010. The original iPad, released in 2010, also ran iPhone OS for a short time until Apple released the 4th generation of its mobile software with a new, more fitting name for the variety of devices it ran on, iOS 4.0. Since then, Apple has released a new iOS update each year in the fall.

Read more about the history of Apple’s iconic “i” branding here. As for what devices can run the latest iOS software, check out Apple’s list here at the bottom of this page and our previous coverage.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: