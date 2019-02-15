Do you keep hearing about iOS devices, but you’re not exactly sure what that means? Follow along as we break down what iOS devices are as well as a bit more background on iOS.
iOS devices are Apple’s mobile devices that run iOS software. These devices range from smartphones to tablets.
What are iOS devices?
- iOS devices are Apple devices that run iOS
- iOS devices include: iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch
- Read on for more background on iOS
If you’re curious about what iOS means:
Both iPhone and iPod touch ran iPhone OS for 3 years until 2010. The original iPad, released in 2010, also ran iPhone OS for a short time until Apple released the 4th generation of its mobile software with a new, more fitting name for the variety of devices it ran on, iOS 4.0. Since then, Apple has released a new iOS update each year in the fall.
Read more about the history of Apple’s iconic “i” branding here. As for what devices can run the latest iOS software, check out Apple’s list here at the bottom of this page and our previous coverage.
For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:
- How to merge contacts with iCloud
- How to set up and use Find My iPhone
- How to disable Smart HDR on iPhone
- How to AirDrop from iPhone to Mac
- Where does iTunes store backups?
- How to access iCloud on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and the web
- How to cancel your Apple Music subscription
- How much individual, family, and student Apple Music plans cost and how to pay less
- How to unpair Bluetooth devices on iPhone and iPad
- How to check your Apple Watch trade-in value
- How to download Flickr photos, albums, and videos
Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: