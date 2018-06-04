Here are all of the devices that will support iOS 12

On stage at WWDC, Apple officially unveiled iOS 12 with a heavy focus on performance and stability improvements. As for the devices that will get iOS 12, Apple says every device that ran iOS 11 will be able to upgrade to this year’s release…

Apple’s Craig Federighi touted that Apple has spent a lot of time focusing on the performance of iOS 12 on older devices. Federighi says that users will notice apps launch 40 percent faster, the keyboard will appear 50 percent faster, and the camera will launch 70 percent faster.

Here are the devices that will support iOS 12:

iPhone:

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 5s

iPad:

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

9.6-inch iPad

iPad Air 2

iPad Air

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPad mini 3

iPad mini 2

iPod touch:

iPod touch 6th generation

Be sure to stay tuned to our continually updating news hub for all of the latest news out of WWDC 2018.

