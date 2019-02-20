AirPods are “truly wireless” earbuds that require no cable between the left and right earbud. That means that you can easily share AirPods with a significant other or friend to listen to something at the same time. However, AirPods are still stereo which means you’ll more than likely lose some audio data when using just a single AirPod. Follow along to learn how to enable mono audio for AirPods.

Enabling mono audio for AirPods means that you’ll be able to share your AirPods with someone else and not miss any audio data when using a single AirPod. While slightly more inconvenient, this method will also work with all other “truly wireless” headphones, earbuds, or even wired headphones if you’re okay with sitting close to the person you’re wanting to share your headphones, or earbuds with.

How to enable mono audio for AirPods

Make sure AirPods is paired to an iPhone or iPad. Head to Settings > General > Accessibility. Under HEARING, toggle on Mono Audio.

Note that this will also enable mono audio for when using other audio sources on your iPhone or iPad as well, including other headphones or speakers as well as the built-in speaker. Make sure to disable mono audio when you’re finished to re-enable the standard stereo audio experience.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

