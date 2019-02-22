How to change your iTunes and App Store Apple ID on iPhone

- Feb. 22nd 2019 12:00 am PT

Need to permanently or temporarily change the account you’re using for the iTunes and App Store? Follow along for how to change your iTunes and App Store Apple ID on iPhone.

There are a variety of reasons you may need to change the Apple ID you’re using with the iTunes and App Store. Keep in mind you can also use different Apple ID accounts at the same time for iCloud and iTunes/App Store.

How to change your iTunes and App Store Apple ID on iPhone

  1. Open Settings
  2. Swipe down and tap iTunes & App Store
  3. Tap your Apple ID at the top, then choose Sign Out
  4. Tap Sign In, enter the Apple ID and password you’d like to use

Here’s how the process looks:

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

