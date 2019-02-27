Do you prefer to use Chrome instead of Safari as your default web browser? Read on for how to use Google’s Chrome browser on iPhone.
Using the same browser across your Mac or PC, iPad, iPhone, and other devices offers a more seamless experience as you can sync and use bookmarks, history, passwords, and more across all of your devices.
How to use Google’s Chrome browser on iPhone
- Follow the link here to the App Store listing for Google Chrome
- Alternately, launch the App Store on your iPhone and search from Chrome
- Install the app and open it
- Sign in with your Google account to sync passwords, bookmarks, and more
Here’s how the process looks:
