Do you prefer to use Chrome instead of Safari as your default web browser? Read on for how to use Google’s Chrome browser on iPhone.

Using the same browser across your Mac or PC, iPad, iPhone, and other devices offers a more seamless experience as you can sync and use bookmarks, history, passwords, and more across all of your devices.

How to use Google’s Chrome browser on iPhone

Follow the link here to the App Store listing for Google Chrome Alternately, launch the App Store on your iPhone and search from Chrome Install the app and open it Sign in with your Google account to sync passwords, bookmarks, and more

Here’s how the process looks:

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: