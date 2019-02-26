How to disable picture in picture on iPad

- Feb. 26th 2019 12:01 am PT

0

Picture in picture is a useful feature that lets you continue what you’re watching while in a different app. For example, you can reply to an email while watching a TV show on Netflix. However, some may prefer to stick to the single app experience on the iPad. Follow along to learn how to disable picture in picture on iPad.

How to disable picture in picture on iPad

  1. On your iPad, open Settings > General > Multitasking & Dock.
  2. Toggle Picture in Picture off.

Now, when leaving an app such as Netflix or Safari with a video playing, the video will no longer pop over the top of the screen and you’ll need to stay within said app to watch the video.

To re-enable this feature, simply toggle Picture in Picture on. Note that even with this feature on, the app needs to support PiP. For the most part, most applications support PiP, with the biggest holdout being YouTube. PiP is only available on the iPad at the time of writing so this won’t work on iPhone or Apple TV.

Picture in picture is available on the Mac, however it works differently than on the iPad. You won’t be able to disable picture in picture in macOS. However, picture in picture on the Mac requires you to activate it manually.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

iPad

iPad

Apple is continuing its efforts to market the iPad as a PC replacement and is available in four Retina display screen sizes: 7.9, 9.7, 10.5, and 12.9-inch.
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your Mac and iOS devices.

About the Author

Peter Cao's favorite gear

12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd Generation)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd Generation)

A revolution in computing. With Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, the 2018 iPad Pros will likely replace your next computer.