How to set a default Finder folder on Mac

- Feb. 25th 2019 12:01 am PT

By default, a new Finder window on a Mac opens to your most recent files. This isn’t always ideal as you may be looking for a specific file or folder created a while ago. Follow along to learn how to set a default Finder folder on Mac.

  1. Open a Finder window.
  2. In the menu bar, click on Finder and then Preferences. (You can optionally use the + , shortcut.)
  3. Under the General tab in Finder Preferences, find New Finder windows show: and click the drop down menu.
  4. Select from a predefined list of folders, or click Other towards the bottom to specify a folder.

Now, when you open a new Finder window, it will open the folder you’ve just selected versus recent files.

