By default, a new Finder window on a Mac opens to your most recent files. This isn’t always ideal as you may be looking for a specific file or folder created a while ago. Follow along to learn how to set a default Finder folder on Mac.

How to set a default Finder folder on Mac

Open a Finder window. In the menu bar, click on Finder and then Preferences. (You can optionally use the ⌘ + , shortcut.) Under the General tab in Finder Preferences, find New Finder windows show: and click the drop down menu. Select from a predefined list of folders, or click Other towards the bottom to specify a folder.

Now, when you open a new Finder window, it will open the folder you’ve just selected versus recent files.

