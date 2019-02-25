By default, a new Finder window on a Mac opens to your most recent files. This isn’t always ideal as you may be looking for a specific file or folder created a while ago. Follow along to learn how to set a default Finder folder on Mac.
How to set a default Finder folder on Mac
- Open a Finder window.
- In the menu bar, click on Finder and then Preferences. (You can optionally use the ⌘ + , shortcut.)
- Under the General tab in Finder Preferences, find New Finder windows show: and click the drop down menu.
- Select from a predefined list of folders, or click Other towards the bottom to specify a folder.
Now, when you open a new Finder window, it will open the folder you’ve just selected versus recent files.
