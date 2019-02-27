With the introduction of Apple Music, Apple tweaked its shuffle algorithm to enable adding songs to an up next queue. This allows you to break the normal shuffle and add a song that you’d like to listen to, next. Follow along to learn how to manage your Apple Music up next queue on iPhone, iPad, and HomePod.

How to manage your Apple Music up next queue

Open the Music app and tap the now playing card at the bottom. Scroll down past the Shuffle and Repeat buttons. If you’d like to remove a song from the queue, simply swipe from right to left and tap the Remove button.

To add a song or album to up next:

Find the song or album you’d like to add. 3D Touch or long press the album or song. Tap Play Next.

For every subsequent song or album you’re adding to up next, you’ll have an option to Play Later, which plays after the next track or album in the up next queue.

On devices such as HomePod that doesn’t have a screen, you can simply ask Siri to “add <name of song or album> to up next”.

