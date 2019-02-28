Most people know that you can play music with HomePod by simply asking for it. However, did you know you could also request podcasts through HomePod as well? Follow along to learn how to play podcasts on HomePod with Siri.

How to play podcasts on HomePod with Siri

Note that this will only work if you use the native Apple Podcasts app. For third-party apps, you’ll have to look at Siri Shortcuts.

There are three different ways to ask for a podcast on HomePod.

Hey Siri, play my most recent podcasts.

Hey Siri, play the <podcast name> podcast.

Hey Siri play the first/last episode of <podcast name> podcast.

You’ll also be able to use the usual media controls such as play, pause, resume, stop, and volume, as well as a few podcast related ones such as:

Hey Siri, skip back/forward <time>.

Hey Siri, play it faster/slower.

You can also ask about details about the specific podcast that is currently playing such as:

Hey Siri, what podcast is this?

Hey Siri, what’s the podcast episode name?

And finally, you’ll be able to subscribe to podcasts by saying:

Hey Siri, subscribe to this podcast.

Hey Siri, subscribe to <podcast name> podcast.

Again, this will only work if you’re using the first-party Apple Podcasts app. Third-party podcast apps may have similar functionality by using Siri Shortcuts.

