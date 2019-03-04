Whether you recently got a new Mac, or have had one for a while, read along for how to create a new user account on your Mac.

Whether you’re sharing your Mac with your family, partner, or need to create an additional user account for yourself, it’s quick and easy to do.

How to create a new user account on your Mac

Open System Preferences and click Users & Groups Click the lock in the bottom left if it’s not already unlocked Click the + icon in the bottom left corner Select the type of account (standard, admin, managed, etc.) Enter the account details, click Create User

Here’s how the process looks:

Check to make sure your account is unlocked before trying to add another user.

Click the dropdown next to New Account to change it from standard to admin, or managed.

Enter the remaining required information and click Create User.

To remove a user account, click the minus icon in the bottom left corner. We’ve also got a detailed tutorial on that here.

