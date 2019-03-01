How to check your iPhone’s software compatibility

- Mar. 1st 2019 12:00 am PT

0

Has it been a while since you upgraded your iPhone’s software (iOS)? Follow along for how to check your iPhone’s software compatibility and some tips before doing an upgrade.

Staying up to date with software is important for security and privacy and of course also brings new features to your iPhone. In addition to figuring out what software your iPhone can run below, check out our guide on important steps to take before you do a major software upgrade.

How to check your iPhone’s software compatibility

  1. Check the compatibility chart below for the latest release iOS 12
  2. If you don’t see your device listed, you may be able to run iOS 11
  3. Check iOS 11 compatible devices here
  4. Click here to check iOS 10 compatible devices

Check iPhone software compatibility

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Apple's flagship iOS device and easily its most popular product around the world. The iPhone runs iOS and includes a large collection of mobile apps through the App Store.
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your Mac and iOS devices.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

EarBuddyz

EarBuddyz

Awesome AirPods and EarPods covers that create a snug fit!
Anker 30W USB-C Power Adapter

Anker 30W USB-C Power Adapter

Solid fast charger for iPhone and iPad. Works for MacBooks too.