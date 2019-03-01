Has it been a while since you upgraded your iPhone’s software (iOS)? Follow along for how to check your iPhone’s software compatibility and some tips before doing an upgrade.

Staying up to date with software is important for security and privacy and of course also brings new features to your iPhone. In addition to figuring out what software your iPhone can run below, check out our guide on important steps to take before you do a major software upgrade.

How to check your iPhone’s software compatibility

Check the compatibility chart below for the latest release iOS 12 If you don’t see your device listed, you may be able to run iOS 11 Check iOS 11 compatible devices here Click here to check iOS 10 compatible devices

