Unlike on iOS, you can customize the time and date formats and not be restricted based on your language or region. You can set up your date and time formats however you’d like. Follow along to learn how to customize time and date formats on the Mac.

How to customize time and date formats on the Mac

Open System Preferences and head to Language & Region. Tap on Advanced… Up at the top, tap on Date or Times depending on which one you’d like to customize.

From there everything’s pretty straight forward. You can add custom text in between (such as : or ;), and to add an element, simply drag it from the table and add it to the text box.

