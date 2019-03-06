How to check your Apple Watch’s software compatibility

- Mar. 6th 2019 12:00 am PT

Has it been a while since you’ve updated your Apple Watch? Follow along for how to check your Apple Watch’s software compatibility.

Staying up to date with software is important for security and privacy and of course also brings new features to your Apple Watch. Keep in mind your iPhone will need to be on iOS 12 to run watchOS 5 on Apple Watch Series 1 and later.

In addition to figuring out what software your Apple Watch can run below, check out our guide on important steps to take before you do a major iPhone software upgrade.

How to check your Apple Watch’s software compatibility

  1. Apple Watch Series 1 and later are compatible with watchOS 5 (the latest version)
  2. For watchOS 5 you’ll need an iPhone 5s or later running iOS 12
  3. The original Apple Watch is limited to watchOS 4
  4. Use our tutorial here if you’re not sure which Apple Watch you have

