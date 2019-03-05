How to delete old Apple Watch backups

The Apple Watch periodically does a backup to your iPhone. While it’s not common, the Apple Watch also does a backup whenever you erase/reset your Apple Watch. Follow along to learn how to delete old Apple Watch backups.

  1. On your iPhone go to Settings > General > iPhone Storage.
  2. Scroll down until you find Watch and tap on it.
  3. Here you’ll see a list of backups your iPhone is currently saving of your Apple Watch. You may see more than one Apple Watch model if you’ve ever upgraded your Apple Watch.
  4. To delete a backup, simply swipe from right to left over the name of the Apple Watch and tap the red Delete button. You can optionally tap the Remove All Backups button at the bottom if you want to delete all of your Apple Watch backups.

Rinse and repeat if needed. If you’ve owned an Apple Watch ever since the original model, you may have a fair share of Apple Watch backups here, possibly several hundred megabytes worth of backups.

how to delete older apple watch backups

