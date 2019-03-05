How to check your iPad’s software compatibility

- Mar. 5th 2019 12:00 am PT

0

Do you have an older iPad and are curious about the latest iOS version it can run? Follow along for how to check your iPad’s software compatibility.

Keeping up to date with software is important for security and privacy and also brings new features to your iPad. In addition to figuring out what software your iPad can run below, take a look at our guide on important steps to take before you do a major software upgrade.

How to check your iPad’s software compatibility

  1. Check the compatibility chart below for the latest release, iOS 12
  2. If you don’t see your iPad listed, you may be able to run iOS 11
  3. Check iOS 11 compatible iPads here
  4. Click here to check iOS 10 compatible devices

Check iPhone software compatibility

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

