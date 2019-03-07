How to turn on and turn off your Mac

Turning on and off your Mac can be a chore. In fact, most users simply just put their Macs to sleep. While that’ll work most of the time, sometimes you may need to turn off your Mac. For example, if you’re going to be away from your Mac for a few months. Follow along to learn how to turn on and off your Mac.

How to turn on and off your Mac

To turn on your Mac:

On all iMac models: look for the power button on the left side of your Mac on the backside of your machine.

On your Mac notebook (MacBook Air, MacBook, or MacBook Pro): On the top right hand corner, you should either see a Touch ID button or Power button. Hold that button for a few seconds. For MacBook Pro models 2016 or later, or the 2018 MacBook Air, simply opening the lid will turn on your computer.

On older MacBooks, (for example ones with a CD drive) look for a Power button on the aluminum enclosure. Press the Power button for a few seconds.

On all Mac mini models, look for the power button at the back of the machine. Once located, press the button for a few seconds. An LED indicator up front should light up indicating your Mac is on.

If your computer does not come on, try plugging in a power cable. If not, contact Apple Support.

To turn off your Mac:

Simply head to the Apple logo in the top left corner and tap Shut Down… You’ll be asked whether or not you’d like to keep all current windows open the next time your Mac boots. Confirm your selection and click Shut Down.

If your computer is not responding or is frozen, press and hold the power button (as described above) for several seconds. Your screen will go completely black indicating the force shutdown. Only use this method if you are unable to safely shut down your Mac with the method described above.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: