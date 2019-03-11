Do you have a Pages document but need to export it to a .pdf format? Follow along for how to convert a Pages doc to a PDF on Mac.

While Apple’s Pages word processing application is becoming more popular, there are times when you might need to convert a Pages doc to a PDF document (or Microsoft Word doc). Fortunately, Apple has built in a quick and easy way to export Pages documents to other formats.

How to convert Pages doc to PDF on Mac

Open the Pages doc you’d like to convert Click File in the top left corner Select Export To → PDF… Click Next… in the bottom right corner Create a name for your exported doc, and where to save it, click Export

Here’s how the steps looks:

You can click the drop-down option next to Image Quality to choose another option and also opt to require a password by clicking the checkbox shown below. Choose Next as shown when you’re ready to convert your document.

Choose a name for the file you’re exporting and where you’d like to save it.

That’s it!

