While the second-generation Apple Pencil magnetically attaches and charges on the side of your iPad or iPad Pro, it’s still worth knowing how to check the battery status of your Apple Pencil. Especially if you’re using your Apple Pencil for long periods of time. Follow along to learn how to check Apple Pencil battery level.

How to check Apple Pencil battery level

Check the Batteries widget by swiping from right to left from your first Home screen page. If you don’t see a Batteries widget, scroll down, tap Edit, and press the + symbol next to the Batteries icon.

If you don’t see the Batteries widget or if the Batteries widget isn’t reporting the battery life, you may need to charge your Apple Pencil. Learn how to do so here.

With the second-generation Apple Pencil, the battery percentage will appear in a bubble at the top of your screen when you attach it to the side of the Apple Pencil.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles: