Need to change or cancel the credit or debit card you have on file for your Apple ID? Read on for how to change your Apple ID payment method.

Whether you need to update your debit or credit card details or want to remove the current payment method from your Apple ID account, there are several ways do so.

How to change your Apple ID payment method

iPhone & iPad

Open Settings and tap your name Choose iTunes & App Store Tap your Apple ID at the top, then View Apple ID Finally, tap Payment Information, enter your new details and tap Done in the top right corner

Here’s how the process looks:

iTunes (Mac & PC)

Open iTunes and click Account in the menubar at the top of your screen Choose View My Account… Enter your Apple ID password if required, then click Edit on the right of Payment Type When finished updating your details, click Done in the bottom right corner

Web

Head to appleid.apple.com Log in and scroll down to Payments & Shipping Click Edit on the right hand side and enter your new payment method Click Save in the top right corner when finished

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: