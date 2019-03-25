How to change your Apple ID payment method

Mar. 25th 2019

Need to change or cancel the credit or debit card you have on file for your Apple ID? Read on for how to change your Apple ID payment method.

Whether you need to update your debit or credit card details or want to remove the current payment method from your Apple ID account, there are several ways do so.

How to change your Apple ID payment method

iPhone & iPad

  1. Open Settings and tap your name
  2. Choose iTunes & App Store
  3. Tap your Apple ID at the top, then View Apple ID
  4. Finally, tap Payment Information, enter your new details and tap Done in the top right corner

Here’s how the process looks:

change Apple ID payment method walkthrough 1

change Apple ID payment method walkthrough 2

iTunes (Mac & PC)

  1. Open iTunes and click Account in the menubar at the top of your screen
  2. Choose View My Account…
  3. Enter your Apple ID password if required, then click Edit on the right of Payment Type
  4. When finished updating your details, click Done in the bottom right corner

Web

  1. Head to appleid.apple.com
  2. Log in and scroll down to Payments & Shipping
  3. Click Edit on the right hand side and enter your new payment method
  4. Click Save in the top right corner when finished

