Want to pick up the new AirPods, and don’t want to keep your existing ones? Read on for how to get the most money from selling your used AirPods.

Apple’s second generation AirPods are out with a Wireless Charging Case, Hey Siri functionality, a new H1 chip, and more. If you don’t need to keep your current AirPods, here’s the best way to sell them.

How to get the most money from selling your used AirPods

Clean up your AirPods and charging case (tips and tricks here) Sell the charging case and left/right AirPods separately

Because individual component replacements for AirPods are so expensive from Apple ($69 each), there’s a strong reseller market.

A used AirPods charging case regularly sells for $50-$60 on eBay. Individual AirPods can also go for around $50. Even if you get less than those prices, you’ll likely be able to recoup at least half of the cost of the new AirPods.

For a detailed look at how the new AirPods compare to the original version, check out our breakdown here.

