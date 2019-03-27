Upgrade to new AirPods? Here’s how to rename the ‘AirPods #2’ default

- Mar. 27th 2019 10:24 am PT

0

Pre-orders for Apple’s second-generation AirPods have been shipping out over the last few days and in-store stock also popped up yesterday. If you have used the original AirPods, your new ones will default to the name “AirPods #2.” Follow along for how to rename AirPods.

The name of your AirPods will show up in Bluetooth settings for all of your Apple devices, and also be seen on the Today View on iOS.

Whether you’ve used the first-generation AirPods and your new ones have defaulted to the AirPods #2 name or you’re totally new to AirPods, it’s easy to customize the name.

How to rename AirPods on iPhone and iPad

  1. Open Settings and tap Bluetooth
  2. Select circled “i” to the right of your AirPods
  3. Tap Name, enter a new one, and tap Done

Here’s how the process looks:

rename AirPods walkthrough 1 rename AirPods walkthrough 2

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

ESR iPad Accessories

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

How To

How To

A collection of tutorials from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your Mac and iOS devices.
Apple AirPods

Apple AirPods

AirPods offers a cord-free wireless audio experience with up to 5 hours of battery life. They are rechargeable through the included case that get you up to 24 hours on a single charge. AirPods 2 (released in 2019) support wireless (Qi) charging, Hey Siri, and include the H1 chip.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

EarBuddyz

EarBuddyz

Awesome AirPods and EarPods covers that create a snug fit!
Anker 30W USB-C Power Adapter

Anker 30W USB-C Power Adapter

Solid fast charger for iPhone and iPad. Works for MacBooks too.