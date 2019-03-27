Upgrade to new AirPods? Here’s how to rename the ‘AirPods #2’ default

Pre-orders for Apple’s second-generation AirPods have been shipping out over the last few days and in-store stock also popped up yesterday. If you have used the original AirPods, your new ones will default to the name “AirPods #2.” Follow along for how to rename AirPods.

The name of your AirPods will show up in Bluetooth settings for all of your Apple devices, and also be seen on the Today View on iOS.

Whether you’ve used the first-generation AirPods and your new ones have defaulted to the AirPods #2 name or you’re totally new to AirPods, it’s easy to customize the name.

How to rename AirPods on iPhone and iPad

Open Settings and tap Bluetooth Select circled “i” to the right of your AirPods Tap Name, enter a new one, and tap Done

Here’s how the process looks:

Need more stuff to charge pic.twitter.com/wigTCi1rF4 — Zac Hall (@apollozac) March 27, 2019

