How to use PayPal for your Apple ID payment method

Want to remove the credit or debit card you have on file for your Apple ID and use PayPal instead? Read on for how to change your Apple ID payment method.

If you want to start using PayPal as your primary payment method for your Apple ID, there are several ways do so. We’ll start by looking at the process on iPhone and iPad, then look at how to make the change on the web as well as iTunes.

How to use PayPal your Apple ID payment method

iPhone & iPad

Open Settings and tap your name Choose iTunes & App Store Tap your Apple ID at the top, then View Apple ID Finally, tap Payment Information, tap PayPal and follow the prompts

Here’s how the process looks:

iTunes on Mac and PC

Open iTunes and click Account in the menubar at the top of your screen Choose View My Account… Enter your Apple ID password if required, then click Edit on the right of Payment Type Choose PayPal instead of Visa, Mastercard etc. When finished, click Done in the bottom right corner

Web

Head to appleid.apple.com Log in and scroll down to Payments & Shipping Click Edit on the right hand side Click Select Payment Method and choose PayPal Click Save in the top right corner when finished

