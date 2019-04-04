Can’t remember your Apple ID password, or just need to update it? Follow along for how to change your Apple ID password.

There are a few ways to reset or change your Apple ID password. We’ll take a look at the process on iPhone and iPad, as well as how to make the change on the web.

How to change your Apple ID password

iPhone & iPad:

Open Settings and tap your name Tap Password & Security Choose Change Password at the top Enter your passcode if required, enter new password, then verify it by typing it again below Tap Change in the top right corner

Here’s how the process looks:

On the web if you know your password:

If you know your password, sign in to your Apple ID Click Change Password under the Security section Enter your current password, then new password, then verify it by typing it again Click Change Password

On the web if you don’t know your password:

If you need to reset a forgotten Apple ID password, head here on the web Follow the prompts to recover your account and set a new password

