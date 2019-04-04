Can’t remember your Apple ID password, or just need to update it? Follow along for how to change your Apple ID password.
There are a few ways to reset or change your Apple ID password. We’ll take a look at the process on iPhone and iPad, as well as how to make the change on the web.
How to change your Apple ID password
iPhone & iPad:
- Open Settings and tap your name
- Tap Password & Security
- Choose Change Password at the top
- Enter your passcode if required, enter new password, then verify it by typing it again below
- Tap Change in the top right corner
Here’s how the process looks:
On the web if you know your password:
- If you know your password, sign in to your Apple ID
- Click Change Password under the Security section
- Enter your current password, then new password, then verify it by typing it again
- Click Change Password
On the web if you don’t know your password:
- If you need to reset a forgotten Apple ID password, head here on the web
- Follow the prompts to recover your account and set a new password
