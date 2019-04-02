AirPods usually automatically connect to iPhone and iPad without any fuss. However, connecting the fully wireless earbuds to your Mac isn’t typically as seamless. Read on for how to use AirPods with your Mac as well as how to bring the smooth pairing interface and AirPods’ battery details from iOS to macOS.

Once you’ve paired your AirPods with your iPhone, they are supposed to automatically connect to your other Apple devices that use the same Apple ID. However, the AirPods pairing process for Mac is notoriously hit and miss.

Let’s take a look at how to manually connect AirPods with a Mac, as well as how to get the iOS pairing features and more on macOS with AirBuddy (second-gen AirPods owners may want to wait for an AirBuddy update before buying).

How to use AirPods with your Mac

Manual method:

Click on the Bluetooth icon in the menubar of your Mac (top right corner) Look for AirPods in the list below and hover over it Click Connect If they don’t connect on the first shot, try again

Here’s how the process looks:

If your AirPods aren’t showing up in the Bluetooth devices list, click Open Bluetooth Preferences, press and hold the button on the back of your AirPods case if you don’t already see them in the bottom of the devices list. Click Connect when they do appear.

AirBuddy is an awesome piece of software developed by 9to5Mac’s own Gui Rambo. It offers one-click AirPods pairing, battery status in the Notification Center, and more for Mac users. Read more about AirBuddy here. You can pick up a copy of AirBuddy for a donation of your choice from $5 and up.

Keep an eye out on the AirBuddy page for when an update is available for second-gen AirPods owners.

