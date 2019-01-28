AirBuddy brings iOS-like AirPods integration to the Mac with battery widget and one-click pairing

The AirPods integration is fantastic on iOS with system level support on the iPhone and iPad. And to a certain extent, they’re easy to use on Apple Watch and Apple TV as well. However, the Mac seems to be a lone wolf as it arguably has the worse integration within Apple’s ecosystem.

However that changes with AirBuddy, a brand new utility for macOS that brings iOS-like AirPods integration to the Mac.

Developed by 9to5Mac’s own Guilherme Rambo, AirBuddy(download here) bridges the gap between iOS and macOS in terms of integrating AirPods and other W1-enabled headphones.

AirBuddy brings the same AirPods experience you have on iOS to the Mac. With AirBuddy, you can open up your AirPods case next to your Mac and see the status right away, just like it is on your iPhone or iPad. A simple click and you’re connected and playing your Mac’s audio to AirPods. Oh, it also makes sure the audio input of your Mac is NOT switched to the AirPods so you can get the best possible quality.

After installing, the utility prompts you to choose where the card appears on your screen: on the left, in the center, or on the right (all selections assume the top of the screen).

You’ll also be prompted to enable the optional Notification Center widget. To my surprise, these will not only keep track of your AirPods’ battery level, but also enable you to keep track of the battery level of any nearby iOS device such as an iPhone or an iPad. AirBuddy will also report the estimated time remaining on portable Macs with batteries.

After set up, it’s pretty simple. Open the case and pop in AirPods. Unlike the iOS counterpart, the card from AirBuddy has a convenient tap to connect button which will attempt to connect to AirPods. This’ll also work with other W1-enabled headphones such as recent Beats products. You’ll just need to enable the option in AirBuddy’s settings.

AirBuddy is a fairly simple utility that should make anyone who owns AirPods and a Mac happy. If you often use AirPods on a Mac of any kind, AirBuddy gives iOS-like integration on a platform that seems to be trailing its younger, mobile counterpart.

AirBuddy is available to download here and requires a Mac with Bluetooth LE running macOS Mojave. Generally speaking, if your Mac supports AirDrop, Hand Off and Continuity, it’ll have have the necessary Bluetooth LE hardware. While there’s no set price, it’s a paid application that relies on donations to function.

