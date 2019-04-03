Did you accidentally enter the wrong birthdate when creating your Apple ID? Follow along below for how to easily change your Apple ID birthdate.

Having the correct birthdate information tied to your Apple ID is important for a variety of features, and is also used in the event that you need to reset your password.

How to change your Apple ID birthdate

On iPhone and iPad:

Open Settings then tap your name Choose Name, Phone Numbers, Email Tap Birthday, adjust it, then tap Done in the top right corner

On the web:

Log in to your Apple ID On the top Account section, click Edit on the right hand side Select the Birthday field and enter your correct birthdate Click Done in the top right corner

For changing an Apple ID account to any age below 13, there are some special steps, including Family Sharing being required with the family organizer needing to approve the change. From Apple’s support document:

To change your birth date to any age below 13*, you must be a member of a Family Sharing group, and your family organizer must approve the change. After updating your birth date, follow the onscreen steps to send an email request to your family organizer. Your family organizer can sign in to their Apple ID account page to confirm the birth date change and agree to the Parent Privacy Disclosure agreement by entering the requested information from their account payment method.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

