Can you get the Podcasts app on Mac?

Looking to manage or listen to your podcast library on Mac? Follow along for a look at what podcast app options are available on macOS.
For now, Apple’s Podcast app is only available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. However, 9to5Mac’s Gui Rambo recently uncovered that the next major macOS version will include a standalone Podcasts app.
Currently, you can find Podcasts inside of iTunes, but a separate Podcasts app has the opportunity to improve the experience a lot. There are also a variety of third-party options, some offer native macOS apps, and some rely on web players for the desktop.
Podcasts app options on Mac
- iTunes (click the drop-down in the top left corner to switch from Music, Movies, etc. to Podcasts
- Downcast for Mac (native app)
- Pocket Casts (web player)
- Player FM (web player)
Check out our thorough look at the best Podcast apps for iOS here.
For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:
- How to cancel your YouTube TV subscription
- How to connect Apple Pencil with your iPad
- How to unlock a disabled Apple ID
- How to change your Apple ID password
- How to change your Apple ID birthdate
- How to use AirPods with your Mac
- How to check the model of your AirPods and charging case
- How to fix AirPods that won’t connect to your iPhone
- Upgrade to new AirPods? Here’s how to rename the ‘AirPods #2’ default
- How to use Twitter’s automatic and black dark modes on iPhone
Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: