Can you get the Podcasts app on Mac?

- Apr. 11th 2019 12:00 am PT

Looking to manage or listen to your podcast library on Mac? Follow along for a look at what podcast app options are available on macOS.

For now, Apple’s Podcast app is only available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. However, 9to5Mac’s Gui Rambo recently uncovered that the next major macOS version will include a standalone Podcasts app.

Currently, you can find Podcasts inside of iTunes, but a separate Podcasts app has the opportunity to improve the experience a lot. There are also a variety of third-party options, some offer native macOS apps, and some rely on web players for the desktop.

Podcasts app options on Mac

  • iTunes (click the drop-down in the top left corner to switch from Music, Movies, etc. to Podcasts
  • Downcast for Mac (native app)
  • Pocket Casts (web player)
  • Player FM (web player)

Check out our thorough look at the best Podcast apps for iOS here.

