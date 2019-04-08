How to connect Apple Pencil with your iPad

Just got an Apple Pencil? Follow along for how to connect both the first- and second-generation Apple Pencil with your iPad.

Apple Pencil is easier to pair with your iPad than most Bluetooth devices, you don’t even need to go into Settings to do it.

If you’re curious what model you have, the first-generation Apple Pencil is fully cylindrical with a glossy finish and Lightning connector, the second-generation has a flat side with a matte finish and no Lightning connector.

How to connect Apple Pencil with iPad

First-generation Apple Pencil

Remove the cap from the end of your Apple Pencil Plug it into your iPad Look for the prompt on your iPad, tap Pair

Second-generation Apple Pencil

Place the Apple Pencil on the magnetic connector on the side of your iPad Look for the prompt on your iPad Tap Connect

Read more about Apple Pencil on the official support page here.

