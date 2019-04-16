Do you find yourself accidentally activating the undo option on iPhone? Follow along below for how to turn off shake to undo.

If you hold your iPhone while running, walking, and other activities, you might accidentally activate the shake to undo feature that’s on by default.

How to turn off shake to undo on iPhone

Open Settings Swipe down and tap General, then Accessibility Swipe down and choose Shake to Undo Tap the toggle to turn off Shake to Undo

Here’s how the process looks:

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: