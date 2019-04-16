How to turn off shake to undo on iPhone

Do you find yourself accidentally activating the undo option on iPhone? Follow along below for how to turn off shake to undo.

If you hold your iPhone while running, walking, and other activities, you might accidentally activate the shake to undo feature that’s on by default.

  1. Open Settings
  2. Swipe down and tap General, then Accessibility
  3. Swipe down and choose Shake to Undo
  4. Tap the toggle to turn off Shake to Undo

Here’s how the process looks:

