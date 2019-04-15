Need to change your passcode on iPhone or iPad? Follow along below for a quick guide with images.
If you need to alter your passcode, keep in mind you’ll need to enter your current one before you can change it.
How to change your passcode on iPhone and iPad
- Open Settings
- Swipe down and tap Face ID & Passcode (or Touch ID & Passcode)
- Enter your existing passcode
- Swipe down, tap Change Passcode
Here’s how the process looks:
Swipe down on the Face ID & Passcode screen and tap Change Passcode.
You can tap Passcode Options just above the keypad if you’d like to use a custom alphanumeric code or a four-digit code.
