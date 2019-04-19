Want to know how to quickly change your Facebook password on iPhone? Read on below for how to do it in three easy steps.
Whether you want to update your Facebook password after hearing about a security breach or are just doing some routine account updates, it’s good practice to regularly change your passwords.
Make sure to use a unique password for each of your accounts. Making use of a password manager like 1Password or even the built-in AutoFill password manager with iOS/macOS makes the process more seamless.
How to change your Facebook password on iPhone
- Open Facebook on iPhone and tap the tab with 3 lines in the bottom right corner
- Swipe down and choose Settings & Privacy, then Privacy Shortcuts
- Swipe down a bit more and tap Change your password
Here’s how the process looks:
