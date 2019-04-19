How to change your Facebook password on iPhone

- Apr. 19th 2019 12:00 am PT

0

Want to know how to quickly change your Facebook password on iPhone? Read on below for how to do it in three easy steps.

Whether you want to update your Facebook password after hearing about a security breach or are just doing some routine account updates, it’s good practice to regularly change your passwords.

Make sure to use a unique password for each of your accounts. Making use of a password manager like 1Password or even the built-in AutoFill password manager with iOS/macOS makes the process more seamless.

How to change your Facebook password on iPhone

  1. Open Facebook on iPhone and tap the tab with 3 lines in the bottom right corner
  2. Swipe down and choose Settings & Privacy, then Privacy Shortcuts
  3. Swipe down a bit more and tap Change your password

Here’s how the process looks:

change Facebook password iPhone walkthrough

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Apple's flagship iOS device and easily its most popular product around the world. The iPhone runs iOS and includes a large collection of mobile apps through the App Store.
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your Mac and iOS devices.
Facebook

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

EarBuddyz

EarBuddyz

Awesome AirPods and EarPods covers that create a snug fit!
Anker 30W USB-C Power Adapter

Anker 30W USB-C Power Adapter

Solid fast charger for iPhone and iPad. Works for MacBooks too.